Meridian Network Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $149,763.45 and $34.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00297881 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004453 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.04 or 0.01323245 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

