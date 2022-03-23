Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CASH opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

