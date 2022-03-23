Metal (MTL) Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (MTL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Metal has a market cap of $111.63 million and $24.27 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00219918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00036926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.