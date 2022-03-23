Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Shares Gap Down to $1,399.59

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,399.59, but opened at $1,357.80. Mettler-Toledo International shares last traded at $1,353.14, with a volume of 387 shares.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,426.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,490.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $318,096,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

