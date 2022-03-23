MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 164,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 103,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.
