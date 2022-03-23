Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.06 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

