MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MSTR traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.69. 252,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.26. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

