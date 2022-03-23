Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,388,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $205.48 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

