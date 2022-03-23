MiL.k Market Cap Tops $68.27 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $68.27 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.91 or 0.07045260 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.43 or 0.99900796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044136 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

