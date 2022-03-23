MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.46

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and traded as low as $42.99. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 631 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

