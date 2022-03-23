MIR COIN (MIR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $34,110.00

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $34,110.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

