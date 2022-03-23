Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MIRO stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56. Miromatrix Medical has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

