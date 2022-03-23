MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Invests $215,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.3% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,971. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day moving average is $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

