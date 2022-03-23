MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $113.92. 90,505,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,526,789. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $124.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

