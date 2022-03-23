Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $72.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

