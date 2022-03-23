Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,753 shares during the quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,779,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,699,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

