Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,254 shares during the quarter. Ternium comprises approximately 3.3% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned 0.07% of Ternium worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ternium by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after buying an additional 109,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ternium by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ternium by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 193,069 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ternium by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 117,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. 482,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,859. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

