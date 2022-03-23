Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $21,495.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.94 or 0.00457607 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

