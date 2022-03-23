Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYSRF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

