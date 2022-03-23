MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $496.72.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.64. 30,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,804. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.91.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MongoDB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.