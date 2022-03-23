Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MSD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 171,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

