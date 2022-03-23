Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years.

Shares of EDD opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,826,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 294,955 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,976 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

