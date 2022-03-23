MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Cut to €30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.39.

Shares of MOR opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $883.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

