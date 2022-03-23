Moss Coin Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a market cap of $61.81 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00107539 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

