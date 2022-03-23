MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Shares of MSM stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

