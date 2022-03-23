Multiplier Price Tops $0.0129 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $13,059.95 and $38.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.64 or 0.07080549 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.49 or 1.00164479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

