MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $12.08. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 132,927 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.