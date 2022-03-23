Myriad (XMY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $273.00

Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Myriad has a market capitalization of $709,712.73 and approximately $273.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,818,953,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

