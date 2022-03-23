MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYTE opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

