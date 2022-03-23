Neblio Market Capitalization Achieves $7.61 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $202,223.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00076131 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00018911 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,077,273 coins and its circulating supply is 18,812,646 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

