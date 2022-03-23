Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €91.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.35 ($92.69).

NEM stock opened at €89.84 ($98.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €51.10 ($56.15) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($127.64).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

