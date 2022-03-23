Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NEOG traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. 774,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,414. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

