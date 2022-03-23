New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $68.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.72 million to $69.53 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $275.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 10,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,510,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,766,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 132,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

