NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. 6,118,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,205,421. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

