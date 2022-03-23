NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.