Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 25%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 843,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 380,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.