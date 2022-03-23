NFTify (N1) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

NFTify (N1) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $541,415.66 and approximately $32,759.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.00 or 0.07019891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.32 or 1.00109012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043992 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

