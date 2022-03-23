Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 13.30 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON NICL opened at GBX 1,321 ($17.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of £483.68 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. Nichols has a 52 week low of GBX 732 ($9.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.87.

Get Nichols alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,375 ($18.10) to GBX 1,325 ($17.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.