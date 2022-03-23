NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $173.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average of $154.17. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.