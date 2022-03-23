NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.09. 19,648,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,722. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

