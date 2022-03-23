Nikhil Lalwani Buys 7,224 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 184,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,264. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $384.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

