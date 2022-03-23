Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NRDBY opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

NRDBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

