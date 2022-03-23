Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.03 Million Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.53% of Cars.com worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.12 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

