Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,390,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after purchasing an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 681,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,965,000 after purchasing an additional 501,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

