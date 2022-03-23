Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,224 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.35% of Primoris Services worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

