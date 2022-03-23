Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,123 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in DXC Technology by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

