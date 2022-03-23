Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 378.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 801,788 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,224,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.