Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 44.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

