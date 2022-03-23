Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.33

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 598072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

A number of research firms have commented on NHYDY. Barclays upped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

