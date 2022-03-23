North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.94

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.94 and traded as high as C$19.53. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$19.33, with a volume of 64,919 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$550.04 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.73%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,431,551.57. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$435,858.09.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.